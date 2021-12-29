Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in manufacturing and distributing household, toiletry, pharmaceutical and food products. The company offers antiseptic liquids, depilatory products, medicated sore throat products, condoms, cold/flu products, acne treatment products, analgesics and upper gastro-intestinal products, foot care and comfort footwear products, denture care and dry skin care products, fabric care products, surface care products and polishes/waxes. Reckitt Benckiser Group is based in Slough, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,009.50.

Shares of RBGLY opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.47. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $19.30.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

