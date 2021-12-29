Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company.

RBGLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RBGLY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.25. The company had a trading volume of 164,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,825. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $19.30.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

