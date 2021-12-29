REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Trading Up 6.9%

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) shares were up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.43 and last traded at $5.39. Approximately 25,330 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,220,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that REE Automotive Ltd will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter worth $1,308,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in REE Automotive during the third quarter valued at $1,355,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,068,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

REE Automotive Company Profile (NASDAQ:REE)

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

