REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Trading Up 6.9%

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) shares were up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.43 and last traded at $5.39. Approximately 25,330 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,220,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.
Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter worth $1,308,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in REE Automotive during the third quarter valued at $1,355,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,068,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.
REE Automotive Company Profile (NASDAQ:REE)
REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.
