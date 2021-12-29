Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Shares Gap Up to $16.38

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.38, but opened at $16.97. Renalytix AI shares last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 323 shares traded.

Separately, Guggenheim started coverage on Renalytix AI in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $597.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.93 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.37.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Renalytix AI had a negative net margin of 1,717.89% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Renalytix AI in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Renalytix AI in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Plaisance Capital LLC purchased a new position in Renalytix AI in the second quarter valued at about $710,000. Skye Global Management LP grew its stake in Renalytix AI by 77.3% in the second quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Renalytix AI by 20.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix AI Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

