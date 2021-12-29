Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Shares Gap Up to $21.48

Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.48, but opened at $22.42. Repare Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.42, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

RPTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bloom Burton started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

The firm has a market cap of $862.66 million, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.65.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.12). Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,941.61% and a negative return on equity of 36.89%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, Director Thomas Civik acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $210,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Zinda sold 20,000 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $546,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 2,044.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,176,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,668,000 after buying an additional 1,121,157 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,597,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 298,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after buying an additional 210,074 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 659.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 148,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 516,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after purchasing an additional 104,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

About Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

