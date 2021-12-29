Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REPUBLIC FST BC is a two-bank holding company. Its wholly-owned subsidiaries, FirstRepublic Bank, and Republic First Bank of Delaware, offer banking services to individuals and businesses throughout the Greater Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey area. They provide banking services through the Banks and do not presently engage in any activities other than these bankinga ctivities. “

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FRBK opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.41. Republic First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $38.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.65 million. Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 7.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Republic First Bancorp will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 69.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Republic First Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Republic First Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Republic First Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $66,000. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Republic First Bancorp (FRBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.