Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Boeing (BA)

Boeing (NYSE: BA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/21/2021 – Boeing was given a new $275.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/20/2021 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $245.00 to $220.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/15/2021 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2021 – Boeing was given a new $305.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/7/2021 – Boeing had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $306.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Boeing was given a new $275.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

11/24/2021 – Boeing was given a new $275.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/18/2021 – Boeing was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $260.00.

11/17/2021 – Boeing was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $272.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $224.00.

11/15/2021 – Boeing was given a new $275.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

11/1/2021 – Boeing was given a new $260.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Boeing stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.28. 189,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,222,382. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $185.26 and a one year high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $120.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.82.

Get The Boeing Company alerts:

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BA. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.