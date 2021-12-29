Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.24

Shares of Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.24 and traded as low as $1.70. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 47,625 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $53.81 million, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REFR. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers during the 2nd quarter worth $794,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers during the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Research Frontiers by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 28,325 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Research Frontiers by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Research Frontiers by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. 10.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Research Frontiers, Inc engages in development, licensing and commercialization of suspended particle device (SPD) light-control technology for automobiles, homes, buildings, aircraft, boats, exhibition and display applications markets. It develops and licenses technologies to other companies that manufactures and markets SPD-smart chemical emulsion or light-control film made from chemical emulsion, lamination services and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, skylights and sunroofs.

