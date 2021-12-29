Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Trading 2.8% Higher

Shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) traded up 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.03 and last traded at $15.01. 2,907 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 704,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC cut Resolute Forest Products from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.17.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 10.64%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 341,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

