Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 649,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,609 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.34% of Sterling Bancorp worth $16,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,888,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,467,000 after buying an additional 152,897 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,149,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,392,000 after acquiring an additional 206,209 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,497,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,506,000 after acquiring an additional 155,013 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,547,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,936,000 after acquiring an additional 219,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,360,000 after acquiring an additional 507,588 shares during the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

In other news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,381,560.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $76,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,070 shares of company stock worth $3,051,554 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sterling Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

NYSE:STL opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.86 and a 200 day moving average of $24.32. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $27.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.97%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.