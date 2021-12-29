Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $13.43 Million Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 313,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,668 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.32% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $13,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $42.18 on Wednesday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.57 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.23 and a 200-day moving average of $41.04.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HAIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $633,577,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

