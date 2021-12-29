Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Targa Resources worth $14,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after purchasing an additional 140,814 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 231,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,302,000 after purchasing an additional 21,447 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 613,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,250,000 after purchasing an additional 370,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after buying an additional 37,019 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $1,146,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP G Clark White sold 23,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,376,014.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,130. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $52.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.73 and a 200-day moving average of $48.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 2.90. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.92.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

