Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 26,894 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,894 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.31% of RLI worth $14,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 563.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of RLI by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLI stock opened at $111.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.03. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $117.84. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. RLI had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $270.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. RLI’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.24. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 17.04%.

RLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

