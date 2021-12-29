Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 715 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.32% of National Fuel Gas worth $15,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $466,647,000 after buying an additional 154,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 10.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $374,802,000 after buying an additional 677,426 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 9.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,623,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,310,000 after buying an additional 322,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,263,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,028,000 after buying an additional 77,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,815,000 after buying an additional 19,781 shares in the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other National Fuel Gas news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 7,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $441,791.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $247,671.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,164. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

NFG stock opened at $64.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.39. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $39.80 and a 52-week high of $64.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.69.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $355.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

