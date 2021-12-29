Reviewing Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) and Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) and Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

Get Verint Systems alerts:

This table compares Verint Systems and Embark Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verint Systems -0.09% 13.75% 5.38% Embark Technology N/A N/A N/A

51.9% of Embark Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Verint Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Verint Systems and Embark Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verint Systems 0 0 6 0 3.00 Embark Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00

Verint Systems currently has a consensus target price of $67.57, suggesting a potential upside of 28.90%. Embark Technology has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 29.65%. Given Embark Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Embark Technology is more favorable than Verint Systems.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Verint Systems and Embark Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verint Systems $1.27 billion 2.70 -$7.27 million ($0.26) -201.62 Embark Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Embark Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Verint Systems.

Summary

Verint Systems beats Embark Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc. engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk. The Cyber Intelligence Solutions segment addresses the security intelligence market. The company was founded by Daniel Bodner in February 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Embark Technology Company Profile

Embark Trucks Inc. is an autonomous vehicle company. It involved in building the software powering autonomous trucks. Embark Trucks Inc., formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.