Reviewing Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) & AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR)

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) and Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.1% of Strattec Security shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Strattec Security shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AEye and Strattec Security, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AEye 0 0 3 0 3.00 Strattec Security 0 0 0 0 N/A

AEye presently has a consensus price target of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 170.10%. Given AEye’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe AEye is more favorable than Strattec Security.

Profitability

This table compares AEye and Strattec Security’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AEye N/A -32.54% -7.43% Strattec Security 3.18% 7.00% 4.75%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AEye and Strattec Security’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AEye N/A N/A -$2.88 million N/A N/A Strattec Security $485.30 million 0.30 $29.90 million $3.78 9.60

Strattec Security has higher revenue and earnings than AEye.

Summary

Strattec Security beats AEye on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AEye Company Profile

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.

Strattec Security Company Profile

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles. The firm also offers zinc die casting, metal stamping, and metal plating. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

