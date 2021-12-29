Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Gap Down to $27.55

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.55, but opened at $26.89. Revolution Medicines shares last traded at $26.98, with a volume of 2,048 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on RVMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.22. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.94.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 587.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

