RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.30

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €14.30 ($16.25) and last traded at €14.36 ($16.32), with a volume of 5602 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €14.40 ($16.36).

The stock has a market capitalization of $961.24 million and a PE ratio of 59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €15.35 and its 200-day moving average price is €15.64.

About RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK)

RHÃ-N-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation of cardiovascular patients, hand surgery, neurological, psychosomatic, addiction therapy facilities, ophthalmology, trauma surgery, dentistry, thoracic, pulmonary, vascular, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of spinal column, joints, and heart diseases.

