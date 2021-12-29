Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Acquires 1,432 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,359 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of M.D.C. worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 85,920 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

MDC opened at $54.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 8.19 and a quick ratio of 5.68. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $380,235.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

MDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.