Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 60,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

IJK stock opened at $84.85 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $70.48 and a twelve month high of $88.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.64 and a 200 day moving average of $82.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.