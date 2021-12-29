Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Buys 279 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 1.9% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in CVS Health by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 18,879 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 2.3% during the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen upped their target price on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.18.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $102.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.08 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

