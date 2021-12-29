Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $171.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.15. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $136.02 and a 52-week high of $171.77.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

