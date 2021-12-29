Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Has $4.88 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 41.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,685 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.5% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 479.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM opened at $222.75 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.94 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.04 and its 200-day moving average is $224.43.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.