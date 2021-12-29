Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. cut its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $163.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.57 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.05.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Square’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Square from $380.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.66.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total transaction of $220,584.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $1,017,988.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,806 shares of company stock worth $18,092,716. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

