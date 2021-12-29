Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Reduces Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. decreased its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 78.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,799 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,165,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,970,000 after buying an additional 44,920 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000,000 after buying an additional 68,090 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 131.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,140,000 after buying an additional 62,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,989,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OIH stock opened at $188.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.05. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12-month low of $150.38 and a 12-month high of $248.09.

