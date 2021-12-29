Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Sells 133 Shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARKQ. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 3,181.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 89.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 213.9% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 37.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKQ opened at $78.00 on Wednesday. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a 52 week low of $73.10 and a 52 week high of $101.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.97.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.