Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Sells 468 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 948.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 916.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $113.21 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $106.88 and a 52 week high of $174.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.08.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.