Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Sells 6,222 Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,222 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Retail ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF were worth $10,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 57.1% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XRT opened at $89.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.83. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $62.86 and a twelve month high of $104.31.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

