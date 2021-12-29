Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

RTMVY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

OTCMKTS RTMVY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.41. 18,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,142. Rightmove has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 1.14%.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

