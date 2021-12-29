RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,725 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $12,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,409,000 after buying an additional 39,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $192.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.68 and a beta of 0.73. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.16 and a 1-year high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on RingCentral from $390.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research cut their price target on RingCentral from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.64.

In related news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total value of $1,308,400.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 2,500 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.47, for a total value of $561,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,712 shares of company stock worth $12,814,681. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

