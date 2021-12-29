Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Stake Raised by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.09% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $5,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,377,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,063,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,857,000 after purchasing an additional 460,892 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,704,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,211,000 after purchasing an additional 243,487 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,778,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,275,000 after purchasing an additional 193,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 633,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,556,000 after purchasing an additional 154,413 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBA opened at $61.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $76.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.38 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RBA shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $106,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

