Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) will announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Rite Aid reported earnings of ($0.78) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rite Aid.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.33. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Rite Aid’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rite Aid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of Rite Aid stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.33. The stock had a trading volume of 22,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,938. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $799.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Rite Aid has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $32.48.

In related news, CEO Heyward R. Donigan purchased 14,350 shares of Rite Aid stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $199,895.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rite Aid by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,133,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,681,000 after purchasing an additional 29,466 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,797,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,124,000 after purchasing an additional 385,629 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,694,000 after purchasing an additional 250,329 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,601,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,106,000 after purchasing an additional 700,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,131,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,442,000 after purchasing an additional 726,997 shares in the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rite Aid (RAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.