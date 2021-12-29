Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,081 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $5,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,867,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,144,817,000 after buying an additional 222,067 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,210,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,610,000 after buying an additional 123,447 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,984,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,528,000 after buying an additional 64,259 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Robert Half International by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,379,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,697,000 after purchasing an additional 273,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Robert Half International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,316,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,616,000 after purchasing an additional 16,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $111.57 on Wednesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.90 and a 1 year high of $120.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.04.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

RHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.86.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.