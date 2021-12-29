Robonomics.network Price Down 6.9% Over Last Week (XRT)

Robonomics.network (CURRENCY:XRT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 29th. Robonomics.network has a total market capitalization of $10.39 million and $440,959.00 worth of Robonomics.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Robonomics.network has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Robonomics.network coin can now be bought for approximately $9.73 or 0.00020421 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005398 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00043086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007072 BTC.

Robonomics.network Coin Profile

XRT is a coin. Robonomics.network’s total supply is 9,223,747 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,349 coins. The official website for Robonomics.network is robonomics.network . The official message board for Robonomics.network is blog.aira.life . Robonomics.network’s official Twitter account is @AIRA_Robonomics

According to CryptoCompare, “Airalab Robonomics Network enables direct robot-to-robot and robot-to-human communication by creating a marketplace of robot liability contracts. The protocol makes it possible to connect a variety of different robots to the market of robots' liabilities existing on Ethereum for the direct sale of data from robot sensors, ordering of logistics services, and organization ordering of personalized products by fully automated enterprises. It is an open-source protocol that it's launching on the Ethereum network. “

