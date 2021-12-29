Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Down 4.7%

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) shares dropped 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.33 and last traded at $25.38. Approximately 1,290 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 717,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.62.

ENVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.28.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. 34.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

