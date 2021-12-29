Rtw Investments, Lp Purchases 4,905 Shares of Renovacor Inc (NYSE:RCOR) Stock

Renovacor Inc (NYSE:RCOR) major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 4,905 shares of Renovacor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $39,190.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rtw Investments, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 3,500 shares of Renovacor stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,825.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Rtw Investments, Lp bought 130,316 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,315.36.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 21,161 shares of Renovacor stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $190,449.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Rtw Investments, Lp bought 4,320 shares of Renovacor stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.01 per share, with a total value of $38,923.20.

On Thursday, November 11th, Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 319 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.44 per share, with a total value of $2,692.36.

On Monday, November 8th, Rtw Investments, Lp bought 100,009 shares of Renovacor stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $825,074.25.

On Thursday, November 4th, Rtw Investments, Lp bought 57,914 shares of Renovacor stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $465,049.42.

RCOR stock opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32. Renovacor Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12.

Several research firms recently commented on RCOR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Renovacor in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Renovacor in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Renovacor in the 3rd quarter worth $463,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Renovacor during the third quarter worth about $1,584,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in Renovacor during the third quarter worth about $6,312,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Renovacor during the third quarter worth about $91,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renovacor Company Profile

Renovacor Inc is an early?stage biotechnology company developing adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for devastating cardiovascular and central nervous system diseases resulting from BAG3 gene variants. Renovacor Inc, formerly known as Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

