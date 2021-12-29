RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.05.

RWEOY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($44.32) to €39.10 ($44.43) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of RWEOY stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.04. 22,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,758. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.61. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

