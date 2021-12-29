Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Acquires $499,862.30 in Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 6,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.45 per share, for a total transaction of $499,862.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Istar Inc. bought 13,522 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.94 per share, for a total transaction of $999,816.68.

On Monday, December 27th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,507 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.82 per share, for a total transaction of $499,867.74.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Istar Inc. purchased 6,615 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.57 per share, with a total value of $499,895.55.

On Monday, December 20th, Istar Inc. bought 7,069 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.72 per share, with a total value of $499,919.68.

On Friday, December 17th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,786 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.66 per share, with a total value of $499,856.76.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,988 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.53 per share, with a total value of $499,851.64.

On Monday, December 13th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,982 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.59 per share, for a total transaction of $499,841.38.

On Friday, December 10th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,876 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.70 per share, for a total transaction of $499,885.20.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,691 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.71 per share, for a total transaction of $499,884.61.

On Monday, December 6th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,793 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.59 per share, with a total value of $499,896.87.

SAFE traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $77.80. The company had a trading volume of 79,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,491. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.26 and a beta of -0.30. Safehold Inc. has a one year low of $66.36 and a one year high of $95.29.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $47.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.54%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Safehold by 10.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold in the second quarter worth $107,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold in the third quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Safehold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.51.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

