Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.33

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €29.33 ($33.33) and traded as high as €31.08 ($35.32). Salzgitter shares last traded at €31.08 ($35.32), with a volume of 81,418 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($37.50) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($39.77) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($22.73) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($37.50) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €30.70 ($34.89) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €31.67 ($35.99).

The business’s fifty day moving average is €29.65 and its 200-day moving average is €29.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

