Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $8.58, but opened at $8.17. Sangamo Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 2,552 shares traded.

Specifically, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 52,178 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $444,556.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,509 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,773. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.54.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.96 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 167.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 104.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 184,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 94,506 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 690,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 31,242 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,491,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,853,000 after purchasing an additional 143,240 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 111.9% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 30,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

