SAP SE (ETR:SAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SAP SE (ETR:SAP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €137.79 ($156.57).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($153.41) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays set a €142.00 ($161.36) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €145.00 ($164.77) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($143.18) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of ETR:SAP traded up €0.74 ($0.84) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €124.88 ($141.91). The company had a trading volume of 1,049,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a fifty day moving average of €123.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of €122.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.85. SAP has a 12 month low of €100.08 ($113.73) and a 12 month high of €129.74 ($147.43). The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.