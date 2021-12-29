Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.02. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 40,962 shares.

STSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $153.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.10.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp acquired 9,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $54,784.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 351,306 shares of company stock worth $1,835,085 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commodore Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,096,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 665,024 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 204.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 644,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after buying an additional 432,741 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 849.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 126,853 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 240.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 125,745 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:STSA)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

