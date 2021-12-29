Savills (LON:SVS) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,472.00

Savills plc (LON:SVS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,472 ($19.79) and last traded at GBX 1,464 ($19.68), with a volume of 29346 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,425 ($19.16).

The company has a market cap of £2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,388 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,295.59.

About Savills (LON:SVS)

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

