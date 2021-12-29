Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,356 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 257,858 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $13,739,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 108,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 15,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 48,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $52.09 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.49 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.05. The stock has a market cap of $211.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

