Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $11.52 Million Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,737 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $11,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank raised its stake in CDW by 610.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CDW in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in CDW by 160.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in CDW by 33.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $205.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.43 and its 200-day moving average is $187.66. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $125.46 and a 1-year high of $207.67.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. CDW’s payout ratio is 28.09%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $608,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,907,944. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.