Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $14.55 Million Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,470 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 40,250 shares during the quarter. Citrix Systems makes up 1.5% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Citrix Systems worth $14,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,584,935 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,827,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,448 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,824,691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $331,252,000 after purchasing an additional 351,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,637 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $298,091,000 after purchasing an additional 196,446 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,013,915 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $236,173,000 after purchasing an additional 78,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,988,351 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $233,175,000 after purchasing an additional 241,013 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTXS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair downgraded Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $95.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.07 and a 52 week high of $145.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.74 and its 200 day moving average is $101.34.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $588,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

