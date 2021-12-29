Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,218 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $226,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 718.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $58,000. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $157.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.12 and a 12-month high of $163.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.00.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.73.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

