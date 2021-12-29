Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Position Trimmed by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. cut its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 229,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 803,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,107,000 after buying an additional 273,679 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $39.12 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.59.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.