Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Sets New 52-Week High at $114.57

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $114.57 and last traded at $114.57, with a volume of 866504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.05.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

