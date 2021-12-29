Scrypta (LYRA) Trading 27.4% Lower This Week

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. During the last seven days, Scrypta has traded 27.4% lower against the dollar. Scrypta has a total market capitalization of $178,322.11 and approximately $66.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scrypta coin can now be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00033118 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000277 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000672 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000052 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Scrypta Profile

Scrypta (CRYPTO:LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 21,812,536 coins and its circulating supply is 19,012,536 coins. The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Scrypta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

